The home of PSV forward Zahavi has been robbed yet again.

Zahavi’s house was robbed once more by PSV.

The home of the 34-year-old Israeli player was broken into on Sunday evening while he was on vacation in Amsterdam.

ANKARA (Turkey)

On Sunday evening, robbers broke into the Amsterdam home of PSV Eindhoven forward Eran Zahavi, who was on vacation in the Netherlands.

Zahavi’s home in the capital was robbed for the second time while the 34-year-old forward and his family were on vacation in Dubai, according to Israeli daily the Jerusalem Post, which cited Dutch media.

Two suspects are being sought by the Dutch police.

Zahavi’s wife Shay and children were at home in Amsterdam in May when they were the victims of an armed robbery, and all of his family members were tied up and gagged by the burglars.

To deceive the residents, one of the two robbers was said to be dressed as a deliveryman.

The robbers ransacked the house, stealing personal items and cash before fleeing.

Zahavi was not at home during the robbery in May because he was in Tilburg with his PSV team for a match against Willem II.

In 2020, he joined PSV and scored 25 goals in 56 appearances for the Dutch Eredivisie club, as well as winning the Dutch Super Cup.