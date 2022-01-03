Houston Texans head coach David Culley is expected to make a decision soon.

The Houston Texans are expected to make a decision on David Culley, their head coach.

According to a Sunday night report from The Athletic, the Texans are expected to keep their head coach for the 2022 season.

Despite Houston’s struggles this season, the Texans are expected to give Culley more time because it is his first.

The Texans are expected to make their decision after their regular-season finale against the Tennessee Titans next week, barring any unforeseen circumstances.

The Texans (4-12) were defeated 23-7 by the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, but they had already equaled their win total from the previous season.

Despite a massive roster overhaul, the Texans believe Culley has performed well enough thus far to be re-signed for next season.

