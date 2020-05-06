The Hundred is CANCELLED until 2021 in another blow to the ECB

English cricket’s controversial new The Hundred competition faces an uncertain future after the ECB bowed to the inevitable on Thursday and called it off until next year.

The innovation that has divided the game was due to be held in peak summer but the ECB have had to accept they cannot contemplate launching a new competition aimed at attracting a new audience to cricket in the midst of the coronavirus crisis.

Now they will carry on planning for what they still hope will be a truncated summer prioritising the proposed Test series against West Indies and Pakistan in ‘bio-secure’ environments behind closed doors.

‘The situation we find ourselves in as a country means that delivery of The Hundred will not be possible this summer,’ said ECB chief executive Tom Harrison.

‘While we are naturally disappointed that we won’t get to realise our ambitions this year, The Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to help grow the game.

‘As we emerge from the fallout of COVID-19, there will be an even greater need for The Hundred. Our survival as a game, long-term, will be dependent on our ability to recover financially and continue our ambition to build on cricket’s growing fan base. That need has not gone anyway, if anything, it is now more critical.

‘The Hundred will create millions in revenues for the game, through hosting fees, hospitality and ticket sales, as well as delivering £25m in annual financial distributions to all First Class Counties and MCC.

‘Its role in driving participation alongside supporting the development of the women’s game will be material in generating take-up of our game across country-wide communities.

‘The Hundred is an important element of the game’s Inspiring Generations strategy, which has been debated and agreed upon across the whole game. While financially, our plans may be impacted, our ambition, “to inspire a generation” should in no way be diluted.

‘We would like to thank our broadcast partners, for their extraordinary commitment and support to get The Hundred to this point and our commercial partners for their ongoing support. We very much look forward to working with them as we build to the 2021 launch.’

The ECB must now decide whether they need a new draft next year or whether they honour the existing contracts if the Hundred really does get off the ground next year.