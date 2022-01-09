The Incredible Vault of an Oklahoma Gymnast Has Gone Viral

The Incredible Vault of an Oklahoma Gymnast Is Going Viral

In the college ranks, the United States has some incredible gymnasts.

However, one Oklahoma gymnast could be the country’s next big star.

Katherine Levasseur of Oklahoma attempted the vault during a competition between Oklahoma and Alabama.

She scored a perfect 10 for her move, which included a flawless hop and some brilliant spins in the air.

After pulling off a rare 10, Levasseur seemed overjoyed.

She jumped around in the air before hugging her coach.

The video of Levasseur’s perfect ten is quickly gaining traction on social media.

Sooner fans congratulate her on her incredible move in the comments section and through retweets.

Watch: Oklahoma Gymnast’s Incredible Vault Is Going Viral

