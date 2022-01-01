The Indianapolis Colts have made a new decision on quarterback Carson Wentz.

Carson Wentz, the quarterback of the Indianapolis Colts, was placed on the reserveCOVID-19 list earlier this week.

The NFL changed its health and safety protocols on Tuesday, which is good news for Wentz.

Wentz is eligible to play this Sunday against the Las Vegas Raiders after the NFL reduced the 10-day quarantine period to five days for those who test positive.

His status for Week 17 was not determined until just a few moments ago.

The Colts activated Wentz from the reserveCOVID-19 list on Saturday.

He’s expected to begin this Sunday, according to current expectations.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that the Colts activated quarterback Carson Wentz from the COVID-19 reserve list.

“While he hasn’t been officially cleared, this is a procedural matter, and he should be cleared tomorrow.”

