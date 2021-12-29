The Indianapolis Colts have made a number of significant roster moves.

Carson Wentz’s return to the Indianapolis Colts’ lineup for Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is far from certain.

Despite this, the Colts will be receiving reinforcements.

The Colts activated five players from the reserve COVID-19 list on Wednesday.

Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts, announced the news on Twitter.

“From the ReserveCOVID-19 list, we’re getting back G Mark Glowinski, G Quenton Nelson, DE Kemoko Turay, CB Rock Ya-Sin, and TE Farrod Green (practice squad),” Irsay announced on Twitter.

This Sunday, Nelson and Glowinski should aid the Colts’ ground game.

They open up a lot of running lanes for Jonathan Taylor, a second-year tailback.

