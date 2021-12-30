The Indianapolis Colts have made some significant roster changes for Thursday.

The Indianapolis Colts have made a major roster announcement for Thursday.

The status of Carson Wentz for Sunday’s game is still unknown, but it appears that the Indianapolis Colts will be able to field a strong lineup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Colts activated linebacker Darius Leonard, wide receiver Zach Pascal, and safety Khari Willis from the reserve list on Thursday.

Leonard, who is 26 years old, is having a fantastic season.

The two-time All-Pro linebacker has 107 combined tackles, six forced fumbles, and three interceptions in 14 games this season.

Pascal should help the Colts this weekend as well.

This season, the Old Dominion wideout has 36 receptions for 369 yards and three touchdowns.

Indianapolis Colts Announce Major Thursday Roster News

Indianapolis Colts Announce Major Thursday Roster News