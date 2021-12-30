The Indianapolis Colts have made their final decision on Parris Campbell.

The Indianapolis Colts have made their official decision on Parris Campbell.

Parris Campbell, the star wide receiver for the Indianapolis Colts, will be a late Christmas present to the offense.

The Colts have designated Campbell for return from injured reserve, according to Colts insider George Bremer of The Herald Bulletin.

Campbell can now be reactivated and added to the active roster for a 21-day period.

Due to an injury, Campbell has been out since mid-October.

This season, he’s played in five games and has ten receptions for 162 yards and a touchdown.

The former second-round pick out of Ohio State has yet to play in more than eight games in a season, let alone start one.

Campbell, on the other hand, has made the best of his limited playing time.

He has 34 receptions for 360 yards and two touchdowns in 14 games over three years.

Colts Announce Official Decision On Parris Campbell

