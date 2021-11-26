The Internet is exploding with Jerry Jones’ reaction to the Cowboys’ loss.

Jerry Jones’ Reaction To The Cowboys’ Loss Is Going Viral.

On Thursday evening, Jerry Jones was in a bad mood.

The Dallas Cowboys have struggled on Thanksgiving in recent years, and the same was true this year for America’s Team.

On Thursday afternoon, Dallas was defeated by Las Vegas, 36-33, in overtime.

The game was a bit contentious, with both sides calling several questionable penalties.

However, it was the Raiders who benefited the most in the end, as a crucial pass interference call in overtime extended the Raiders’ drive.

Jones was dissatisfied with the refereeing.

“I call it ‘Throw up ball,'” Jones said after the game on Thursday.

The Cowboys have dropped to 7-4 on the season after a 6-1 start.

Dallas will return to the field in a week, when they face the New Orleans Saints.

