The investigation into the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix may make Lewis Hamilton a winner, but it will not give him the championship.

The investigation into the F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix could make Lewis Hamilton a winner, but it won’t give him the championship.

The long-awaited investigation will be released just two days before the start of the 2022 season, and the British team has nothing to lose and everything to gain.

The most thrilling Formula One season in years came to a close with last-lap drama, as Max Verstappen overtook Lewis Hamilton to win his first world championship.

While Red Bull fans celebrated their first championship since Sebastian Vettel in 2013, Mercedes fans were enraged by an unjust decision.

Toto Wolff, who is known for being cool, calm, and collected, was heard on the radio pleading with race director Michael Masi that the decision was “not right,” but his pleas went unheard.

Many neutrals agreed with this viewpoint, and in response to Mercedes’ protests, the FIA launched an investigation into the disputed scenes, which began last week.

The FIA confirmed that the investigation’s findings would be released 48 hours before the 2022 season’s first grand prix in March, and there are many people who stand to benefit and others who stand to lose.

Here are some of the investigation’s potential winners and losers.

As a result, the seven-time world champion will never be awarded his eighth world title, but a positive outcome would show that the Mercedes driver was treated unfairly.

The investigation is looking into the use of the safety car, and if race director Masi is found to have used the safety car incorrectly, Hamilton fans will have every right to argue that he is the rightful 2021 champion.

Hamilton has been quiet since the season ended, reportedly waiting for the results before deciding whether or not to race again in 2022 – a threat that could sway the decision in his favor, given his importance in the sport.

Verstappen’s title will not be taken away, just as Hamilton’s will not be taken away, but he will not want an asterisk forever attached to his 2021 victory.

The Dutchman, who often appears unfazed by public opinion, is likely to shrug off any negative outcome, but it could become a stick to beat him with for the rest of his life, especially if this proves to be his.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix investigation could make Lewis Hamilton a winner but it cannot hand him the title