The investigation into the future of Michael Masi at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will consult Lewis Hamilton.

The investigation into Michael Masi’s future at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix will consult Lewis Hamilton.

Peter Bayer, the FIA’s head of F1, will speak with drivers this week after meeting with the ten team principals to discuss the standard of officiating.

The bucket list of Lewis Hamilton is being checked off.

Following his grand (canyon) re-entry into the social media atmosphere 48 hours ago, a moody dawn video running along the Thames Embankment on Tuesday piqued the Formula One priesthood’s interest in his readiness to go again.

What’s next, a picture of him leaving the London offices of F1’s governing body, the FIA, with a smile on his face in Trafalgar Square? That’s just me being cheeky.

Hamilton, on the other hand, isn’t in Washington to improve his fitness.

The driver consultation stage has been reached in the FIA investigation into the season finale in Abu Dhabi.

The FIA’s head of F1, Peter Bayer, is scheduled to address the drivers this week under the auspices of the GPDA (Grand Prix Drivers’ Association), who is due to report his findings to the F1 Commission next Monday.

Bayer has already received feedback from the ten team principals on the general standard of officiating in F1 and, in particular, the conduct of F1 race director Michael Masi during the chaotic final laps in Abu Dhabi, where he went off script in the deployment of the safety car, to the detriment of Hamilton and to the gratitude of Max Verstappen, who became the first Dutch world champion as a result.

­Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff was enraged over Masi’s arbitrary break with convention to allow only some cars to unlap and to bring in the safety car prematurely, denying Hamilton the eighth world title that would have otherwise been his.

While Wolff and Hamilton are not on record as demanding Masi’s removal, it is understood that his removal is one of the solutions proposed as part of a larger restructuring of the protocols governing in-race decision-making.

The question of how Masi will fit into the new structure, if at all, reflects the gravity of the undertaking.

Masi’s decisions were upheld in the aftermath of the race, and would have been if Mercedes had entered a second.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

F1’s Abu Dhabi Grand Prix investigation set to consult Lewis Hamilton as it decides on Michael Masi future