The Jaguars are expected to make a decision on their general manager for the 2022 season.

The Jaguars are expected to make a decision on a general manager for the 2022 season.

When Urban Meyer was named head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars in January, he made a slew of personnel changes.

He did, however, keep Trent Baalke as the team’s general manager.

Fans want to know if Baalke will follow Meyer out the door now that Meyer is no longer the Jaguars’ head coach.

Their query was finally responded to on Monday.

The Jaguars will keep Baalke, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

He’ll help the team find a new head coach.

“Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke will be retained, and he will work with owner Shad Khan to find a new head coach,” Rapoport said.

“Baalke will continue to report to Khan and collaborate with the new head coach, who will also report directly to Khan.”

Jaguars Reportedly Make Decision On GM For 2022 Season

Jaguars Reportedly Make Decision On GM For 2022 Season