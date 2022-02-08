The Jaguars are rumored to be interviewing assistant coaches from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Jaguars are rumored to be hiring a Tampa Bay Buccaneers assistant coach.

After three years of success, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bound to lose a few coaches.

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ new coach, Doug Pederson, is putting together his staff.

He’s in the process of hiring a Buccaneers assistant coach.

Mike Caldwell, the Buccaneers’ inside linebackers coach, has been hired as the Jaguars’ new defensive coordinator, according to reports.

Caldwell has no previous experience as a defensive coordinator.

He worked as a defensive assistant for the past 14 years.

The Jaguars are finally promoting him.

“Sources say the (hashtag)Jaguars are in talks to hire (hashtag)Buccaneers ILBs coach Mike Caldwell as their new defensive coordinator,” NFL insider Mike Garafolo reports.

“Caldwell is a defensive coordinator after 14 years as a defensive assistant with Doug Pederson’s (hashtag)Eagles.”

Jaguars Reportedly Hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant

Jaguars Reportedly Hiring Tampa Bay Buccaneers Assistant