The Jaguars believe they can fire Urban Meyer for cause, according to a report.

Urban Meyer, the head coach of the Jacksonville Jaguars, signed a five-year contract worth an estimated $10-12 million per year in January of 2021.

Following Meyer’s firing earlier this week, the Jags organization and his legal team will work to determine how much (if any) of his remaining contract is owed to him.

Meyer was embroiled in a slew of controversy during his first season in the NFL, but one blunder in particular is thought to be sufficient grounds for a “for cause” dismissal.

“Several ownership sources,” according to CBS NFL insider Jason La Canfora, have determined that Meyer’s decision not to fly home with the team after the team’s Week 4 loss is enough to justify his firing on its own.

The Jaguars could terminate Meyer’s contract without paying him any of his remaining salary if he was fired “for cause.”

