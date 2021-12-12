The Jaguars have enraged Urban Meyer by leaking confidential information.
After a series of leaks in recent weeks, Urban Meyer has expressed his dissatisfaction with the organization.
When asked about the Jaguars’ struggles after Sunday’s game, the first-year NFL coach exploded.
Urban Meyer Is Furious With Jaguars For Leaking Information
Urban Meyer Is Furious With Jaguars For Leaking Information
Jaguars coach Urban Meyer on fixing what’s wrong: “What’s the answer? Starting leaking some information or nonsense? That’s garbage. … If there is a source, then that source is unemployed. I mean, within seconds.”
— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) December 12, 2021
Could Urban Meyer be one-and-done in Jacksonville?
@TomPelissero‘s report on #GMFB Weekend this morning ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TQ310nkc6y
— Good Morning Football (@gmfb) December 11, 2021