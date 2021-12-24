The Jaguars have lost a key defensive player ahead of their game against the Patriots.

The New York Jets aren’t the only team that will be short-handed against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday.

The Jaguars have just lost one of their key players.

Josh Allen, a star pass rusher, has tested positive for COVID-19, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

Allen is unvaccinated and will miss the next 10 days, according to Jaguars insider Mark Long.

As a result, Allen has been ruled out of not only Sunday’s game against the Jets, but also Week 17’s game against the New England Patriots.

It will be his first game out of the season in 2021.

This season, Allen has 5.5 sacks, 60 tackles, nine tackles for loss, and 12 quarterback hits in 14 games.

He also has four passes defended, an interception, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

