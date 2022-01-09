The Jaguars stunned the NFL world on Sunday afternoon.

On Sunday afternoon, the Jaguars stunned the NFL world.

The Jaguars were a national embarrassment in every aspect of professional football for 15 of the first 17 weeks of this season.

However, they’re on the verge of finishing this dreadful season on a high note.

At halftime of today’s game, the Jaguars were up 13-3 on the playoff-bound Indianapolis Colts.

So far, almost everything has gone well for the Jaguars.

On his first drive, quarterback Trevor Lawrence went 8 for 8 with a touchdown pass to Laquon Treadwell.

He went 19 of 25 for 208 yards and a touchdown in the first half, adding two second-half quarterback field goals as the Jaguars held the high-octane Colts scoreless.

All of this is taking place in the midst of massive protests by Jaguars fans.

Fans wearing clown makeup are said to have descended on TIAA Bank Field to protest poor management.

The ramifications of this game are enormous.

With a win, the Jaguars open the door for several teams to challenge the Colts for a playoff spot.

And the fans are aware of it:

NFL World Shocked By Jaguars On Sunday Afternoon

NFL World Shocked By Jaguars On Sunday Afternoon

Waiting for the chargers to get eliminated 🎣 — MIAMI DOLPHINS Loudest Fan (@XeinWins) January 9, 2022

Kneel-off of the century — Spooky 🦋 (@SpookyyySZN) January 9, 2022