The Jaguars’ wide receiver has been placed on injured reserve.

The Jaguars’ wide receiver is out with a knee injury.

The Jaguars have had a difficult season so far, and it’s about to get even more difficult now that receiver Jamal Agnew is out.

Following a season-ending hip injury against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Agnew was placed on injured reserve on Monday.

Before leaving the game, Agnew caught all three of his targets for a total of 18 yards.

On 24 receptions, he will have 229 yards and one touchdown.

After four years with Detroit, this was his first season with Jacksonville.

In a game against the Miami Dolphins in October, he put in the best performance of his career.

He had five receptions for 78 yards, averaging over 15 yards per catch.

The Jaguars have now lost their second receiver for the season.

DJ Chark was placed on injured reserve in September after breaking his left ankle.

Jacksonville’s receiver depth has been reduced to Marvin Jones Jr., Laviska Shenault Jr., John Brown, Tavon Austin, and Laquon Treadwell with both Agnew and Chark out.

After the 30-10 loss to San Francisco, Jacksonville is now 2-8 on the season.

Its next game is on Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

At 1 p.m., the game will begin.

