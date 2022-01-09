The Jazz and Thunder are reportedly nearing a deal in the NBA.

The NBA Trade Between the Jazz and the Thunder Is Supposedly Completed

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Oklahoma City Thunder are nearing a deal with the Utah Jazz for shooting guard Mike Oni.

“The Utah Jazz are finalizing the trade of Miye Oni to the Oklahoma City Thunder,” according to Charania.

Jazz, Thunder Are Reportedly Finalizing NBA Trade

Jazz, Thunder Are Reportedly Finalizing NBA Trade

The Utah Jazz are finalizing trading Miye Oni to the Oklahoma City Thunder, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 4, 2022