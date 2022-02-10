The Jazz snap the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak.

Warriors’ nine-game winning streak comes to an end for the Jazz.

The Jazz beat the Warriors 111-85 thanks to Bogdanovic’s 23 points.

On Thursday, the Utah Jazz defeated the Golden State Warriors 111-85, snapping the Warriors’ nine-game winning streak in the NBA.

The Jazz won at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, with Bojan Bogdanovic scoring 23 points and Donovan Mitchell adding 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Until a certain point in the game, the Warriors appeared to be losing steam, shooting at their lowest percentage of the season.

Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and James Wiseman’s injuries did not help matters.

Jordan Poole and Stephen Curry each had 18 points and 16 rebounds, while Hassan Whiteside had 17 rebounds, but it wasn’t enough to keep their winning streak alive.

The Golden State Warriors are second in the Western Conference standings with 41 wins and 14 losses, while the Utah Jazz are fourth with 34 wins and 21 losses.

