The Jets’ GM reveals the team’s main goal for the coming season.

This season, the New York Jets went from two wins to four.

Joe Douglas, the general manager, has now set a realistic target for 2022.

Douglas doesn’t have a set number of victories as a goal.

Instead, during today’s end-of-season press conference, he stated that the goal is to play “meaningful” games in December.

The Jets last did that in 2015, when they finished 10-6 but missed the playoffs due to a Week 17 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

