The Jets have lost a key player just hours before their game against the Panthers.

The New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars will meet today in a matchup between two teams that should have been relegated years ago.

Due to injuries, both teams will be severely depleted for this game, and the Jets have just lost one of their few defensive stars.

Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams is on the COVID-19 list, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

He will miss today’s game against the Jaguars as a result of his injury.

This season, Williams is one of only four Jets who has started every game.

He has a team-high six sacks and twelve quarterback hits.

Only his brother, Jets linebacker Quincy Williams, has more tackles for loss.

This week, COVID-19 has wreaked havoc on the Jets.

This weekend, nearly two dozen players and a few coaches will be watching the game from their homes.

Robert Saleh, the head coach, is one of them, and Ron Middleton will take over his duties today.

More COVID-19 news as kickoffs loom:

— The #Jets placed DL Quinnen Williams on the list.

— The #Falcons placed Tyeler Davison on the list. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 26, 2021

