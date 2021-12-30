The Jets would say “no” to a trade involving Russell Wilson and Zach Wilson, according to Chris Simms.

Russell Wilson, the quarterback of the Seattle Seahawks, is rumored to be on his way out after this season.

While many New York Jets fans would love to have the seven-time Pro Bowler on their team, Chris Simms believes they should hold off.

Simms responded to some “fan mail” on Thursday, including a question about who would say no to a straight-up trade between the Jets and the Seahawks, with the Jets sending rookie quarterback Zach Wilson and the Seahawks returning Russell Wilson.

Instead of the Seahawks, Simms believes that the Jets would decline such a trade.

“I’d say the Jets say ‘No.’ They’re currently working on something.”

Russell Wilson, I’d like to ask you a couple of questions about his game after this season.

He doesn’t appear to be moving nearly as well as Russell Wilson – in fact, Zach Wilson appears to be moving better than Russell Wilson… and Russell Wilson has had trouble moving the ball down the middle of the field at times.

If I were the Jets, I would keep my position.

“I don’t believe the Seahawks would refuse,” Simms said.

This claim was quickly dismissed by Seahawks fans and NFL fans in general.

They are well aware that the premise is ridiculous.

But it gets even worse.

