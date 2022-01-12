The journalist who interviewed Novak Djokovic “didn’t know the tennis star had Covid and wasn’t allowed to inquire about vaccination,” according to the report.

“I didn’t know the tennis star had Covid and wasn’t allowed to ask about his vaccine status,” a journalist who interviewed Novak Djokovic said.

On December 16, the tennis legend tested positive for Covid, and on December 18, he spoke with L’Equipe, a French news outlet, about his diagnosis.

Despite having obtained an exemption from the vaccine, the Serb was denied entry into Australia last week.

After winning a court appeal to stay in the country, he is awaiting word on whether he will be able to compete in this year’s Australian Open.

However, Franck Ramella, the journalist who conducted the December interview, now claims he was unaware of Djokovic’s positive Covid test until he was detained at Melbourne Airport.

Before flying to Australia to cover the tournament, Ramella said he tested negative.

“We arrived at the interview,” he wrote in L’Equipe.

No questions about vaccinations or the Serb’s intentions regarding the Australian Open had been given.

“If you have any doubts, these are extremely delicate subjects.

We didn’t consider asking him if he had considered taking a test.

“And, if so, what was the outcome?”

“Djokovic answered the questions with conviction for 33 minutes, according to the timer.”

“On either side of a long rectangular table, we were both protected, facing each other at a distance of about one metre.”

“When Etienne asked Djokovic to remove his mask for five minutes during the interview, he refused.”

In a statement released earlier today, the world number one admitted that he went to the interview despite knowing he had contracted the virus in order to keep his “commitment.”

“While I went home after the interview to isolate for the required period, on reflection, this was an error of judgment, and I accept that this commitment should have been rescheduled,” he wrote.

After claiming he hadn’t traveled in the two weeks leading up to his flight to Australia, Djokovic blamed his agent’s error on an “administrative mistake.”

However, it has since been discovered that he was in Belgrade less than two weeks before his January 4 flight from Spain to Australia.

“My agent sincerely regrets the administrative error in ticking the incorrect box about my previous travel before coming to Australia,” he added.

“This was an unintentional human error.”

Following a six-hour standoff at Melbourne’s Tullamarine Airport, the Serbian nine-time Down Under winner was given his marching orders.

Border Force guards forced the 34-year-old actor into a side room after a visa application was denied…

Latest News from Infosurhoy.