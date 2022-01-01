The Kansas City Chiefs have made their decision on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered a collarbone injury last Sunday.
Although the injury isn’t considered serious, it will keep him off the field for at least a week.
The Chiefs officially ruled Edwards-Helaire out of their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.
“RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for Sunday’s game,” the Chiefs announced.
“He is not going to travel with the club.”
The Chiefs have added Jerick McKinnon to their 53-man roster in place of Edwards-Helaire, who will be out this Sunday.
With a hamstring injury and no game designation for Week 17, he’ll be listed on the injury report.
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
Kansas City Chiefs Announce Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire
We have now ruled RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire OUT for Sunday’s game. He will not travel with the club.
We have added RB Jerick McKinnon to the 53-man roster from IR. McKinnon should be listed on the injury report with a hamstring injury and no designation for Sunday. pic.twitter.com/XR0QueVzx8
— Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) January 1, 2022