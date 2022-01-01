The Kansas City Chiefs have made their decision on running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, a running back for the Kansas City Chiefs, suffered a collarbone injury last Sunday.

Although the injury isn’t considered serious, it will keep him off the field for at least a week.

The Chiefs officially ruled Edwards-Helaire out of their upcoming game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday.

“RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire has been ruled out for Sunday’s game,” the Chiefs announced.

“He is not going to travel with the club.”

The Chiefs have added Jerick McKinnon to their 53-man roster in place of Edwards-Helaire, who will be out this Sunday.

With a hamstring injury and no game designation for Week 17, he’ll be listed on the injury report.

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

Kansas City Chiefs Announce Decision On RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire