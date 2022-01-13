The key quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo’s damning assessment of Manchester United are highlighted in this interview.

The key quotes from Cristiano Ronaldo’s damning assessment of Manchester United

Ronaldo slammed his teammates’ mentality and Manchester United’s ambitions in a fiery speech.

In any other circumstance, the fanfare would not have been justified: a 36-year-old forward, worth £20 million plus add-ons, with a style completely at odds with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s desired brand of football, and defying conventional wisdom on how the rest of the squad would operate.

But this was Cristiano Ronaldo, and the Glazers were in desperate need of a PR-induced sugar rush now more than ever, and their hand was forced by the lingering threat that Manchester City would do it if they didn’t.

Fans gathered outside Old Trafford, and the megastore came alive.

Here was a five-time Ballon d’Or winner who adored United and embodied the era they are attempting to resurrect.

It was Ronaldo’s genuine affection for the club that led to an outpouring of frustration in an interview with Sky Sports, during which he questioned their mentality and ability to compete for major titles.

When Roy Keane’s interview was not aired on MUTV, it signaled the end of his time at United.

The difference with Ronaldo is that he is more indispensable than an aging captain with a faulty hip; there is no Sir Alex Ferguson – or even a permanent manager – to keep him in line; and, most importantly, his more candid points are uncontested.

“Manchester United should win the league, or be second or third,” he says of the club’s objectives.

Manchester United have no other options, in my opinion.

In my heart, I refuse to accept that our mentality is anything less than that of a Premier League team in the top three.

I believe that in order to build good things, you must sometimes destroy a few things.

So why not – a new year, a new start, and I hope Manchester [United] can reach the heights that the fans desire.

They’ve earned it.

“Since he arrived five weeks ago, he has changed many things,” says Ralf Rangnick.

However, he requires more time to communicate his ideas to the players.

It will take time, but I am confident that he will succeed.

We recognize that we aren’t playing our best football.

