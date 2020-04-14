The Kiev authorities seal the Orthodox abbey, which has actually come to be a hotspot for corona infections

By Ilya Zhegulev Kiev (Reuters )– The authorities in Kiev shut a 1000-year-old Orthodox Christian abbey on Monday after reporting that two of its participants had actually died and also greater than 90 had actually acquired the coronavirus, which is around a fifth of the situations matches to the Ukrainian funding.

The city management has sent out medical professionals as well as mobile X-ray devices to the extensive Kiev Pechersk Lavra complicated, the seat of the Russian-backed wing of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, called the Moscow Patriarchate.

“We require to have a genuine image of the break out,” Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko stated in a statement.

The Moscow Patriarchate initially asked the faithful to ignore the government-imposed obstructing procedures, that include banning church meetings, as well as asked people to come to the church and also hug each various other.

It later on complied with the quarantine rules, closed its churches to the general public and also decontaminated structures. The head of the monastery, Metropolitan Pavel, informed Reuters recently that he underestimated the problem.

The monastery is just one of the cultural prizes of Ukraine, recognized for its labyrinthine caverns that house the mummified monks’ bodies. The authorities are now protecting their entrances and also the clinical groups are determining the temperature levels of those entering as well as leaving.

Several clergymen are in the health center, including Pavel. Vadym Novynskyi, a legislator and also rich fan of the Moscow Patriarchate, stated Pavel was not serious.

“Yes, he was hospitalized, but he currently intends to take off there,” Novynskyi informed Reuters. “The physicians just suggested that he remain a day or more to see to it.”

3,102 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Ukraine, including 93 fatalities. The authorities tightened the obstructing procedures, consisting of the responsibility to wear a mask in public in advance of the Orthodox Easter parties on April 19.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has actually asked Ukrainians not to head to church.

(Reporting by Ilya Zhegulev in Kiev; composing by Matthias Williams; editing and enhancing by Matthew Lewis)