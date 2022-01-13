The Knicks and Hawks are said to have reached an agreement on a significant trade.

The Knicks and Hawks have agreed to a trade involving former Duke star Cam Reddish, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

In exchange for a 2022 first-round pick from the Hawks, Reddish will reunite with teammate RJ Barrett in New York.

The following is a list of specifics:

On Twitter, Wojnarowski reported, “ESPN Sources: The Atlanta Hawks are trading forward Cam Reddish to the New York Knicks for a deal that includes a protected 2022 first-round pick via Charlotte.”

“In a trade with Brooklyn, the Knicks get Solomon Hill and a 2025 second-round pick.”

