‘The lads always talk about it,’ says McTominay, who agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo that Man United should not be satisfied with a top-four finish.

SCOTT McTOMINAY agrees with Cristiano Ronaldo that a top-four finish for Manchester United does not constitute a successful season.

Burnley, who are in danger of relegation, held the Red Devils to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor on Tuesday night.

Man United fell to fifth place in the Premier League table as a result of the result, with West Ham leapfrogging them.

When asked by BT Sport before the Burnley game if finishing fourth and not winning any silverware was enough for the club this season, McTominay replied, “No, for me, no.”

“We’re in that situation.”

This year has been a challenging one.

“Sometimes you have to take the good with the bad and push through each game.”

“It’s true, the lads always talk about it, but we have to keep working to change it.”

Ronaldo criticized the team’s mentality in an interview last month, prompting McTominay’s response.

He told Sky Sports, “I don’t accept that our mentality is anything less than being in the top three in the Premier League.”

“I believe that in order to build good things, you must sometimes destroy a few things.

So why not – a new year, a new start, and I hope Manchester [United] can reach the heights that the fans desire.

They’ve earned it.”

“I don’t want to be in sixth, seventh, or fifth place.

I’ve come to compete, to try and win.

“I believe we compete, but we are not yet at our peak.”

However, we still have a long way to go, and I believe that if we change our minds, we can accomplish great things.”

Since Sir Alex Ferguson’s departure in 2013, United has yet to win the Premier League.

The League Cup, FA Cup, and Europa League are the only trophies they have won in the last nine years.

They have not, however, won a trophy since 2017.

After being knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough on Friday, the Champions League is their only remaining chance of winning a trophy this season.

In the last 16 of Europe’s premier competition, Ralf Rangnick’s team will face Spanish champions Atletico Madrid.

