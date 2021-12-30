The Lakers, according to LeBron James, have only one major issue right now.

Basketball fans and media members have been trying to figure out what’s wrong with the Los Angeles Lakers for the first 36 games of the 2021-22 NBA season.

Following a close loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Thursday night, LeBron James stated that turnovers have been his team’s biggest problem recently.

ClutchPoints quotes LeBron as saying, “There’s a difference between careless turnovers and attack turnovers.”

“We have to cut down on our careless turnovers, especially the ones that aren’t forced.”

Attack turnovers are inevitable, which is fine because we have a large number of attackers.

However, it’s the careless turnovers, where you literally turn the ball over with no pressure or reason, that get us in trouble.”

In a 104-99 loss to Ja Morant and the Grizzlies on Thursday, the Lakers committed 18 turnovers.

James had five turnovers of his own, the last of which came in the final seconds of the game while attempting to find a cutting Russell Westbrook.

“It looked like Russ was going to go back door at one point, but he backed out and I was already in the air,” James explained.

“I had previously slipped on my drive, which threw my rhythm off.”

