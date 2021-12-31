According to reports, the Lakers and Cavaliers are in “serious” talks about trading Rajon Rondo.

The Lakers and Cavaliers are reportedly talking about trading Rajon Rondo.

The Cleveland Cavaliers require a point guard.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ Rajon Rondo could be available.

According to NBA Insider Shams Charania, the Lakers and Cavaliers are in “serious” discussions about trading Rondo.

Cleveland is looking for depth at the point after Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury.

The Cavs were already thin in the backcourt after Collin Sexton tore his meniscus last month and had to end his season early.

Rajon Rondo Trade Rumors: Lakers, Cavs in ‘Serious’ Talks

LAKERS AND CAVS ARE SAID TO BE HAVING ‘SERIOUS’ CONVERSATIONS ABOUT THE RAJON RONDO TRANSFER.

According to @[email protected], the Cleveland Cavaliers are in serious talks to sign Lakers guard Rajon Rondo.

Cleveland is looking for backcourt help in the wake of Ricky Rubio’s season-ending ACL injury and is considering a trade.

December 30, 2021, Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania)

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]