The Lakers are expected to pursue a veteran point guard in the buyout market, according to a report.

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly “aggressively” pursuing veteran point guard Goran Dragic, who is expected to receive a buyout in San Antonio.

“The Lakers are planning to join several rivals in aggressive pursuit of Dragic,” according to Adrian Wojnarowski. “These rivals include the Los Angeles Clippers, Milwaukee Bucks, Chicago Bulls, Brooklyn Nets, and Golden State Warriors.”

