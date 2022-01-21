The Lakers’ Charles Barkley has a direct message for them.

Charles Barkley has a direct message for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Charles Barkley has had it with critics of Russell Westbrook and head coach Frank Vogel of the Los Angeles Lakers.

As the Lakers have struggled, rumors of Vogel’s impending departure and Westbrook’s demise have grown louder.

However, Barkley does not believe that those two are the only ones who have let the team down.

He chastised “the people up top” for putting together this Lakers roster in the first place.

Westbrook and Vogel, according to Barkley, are just scapegoats for Los Angeles’ problems.

“The way they’ve tried to throw Russell Westbrook and Frank Vogel under the bus irritates me,” Barkley said before being cut off and a waiting guest was interviewed.

Charles Barkley Has Blunt Message For The Lakers

