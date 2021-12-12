The Lakers score 82 points as a trio, defeating the Pistons 110-106.

The Lakers score 82 points in a 110-106 win over the Pistons.

For the first time since their fight at an NBA game in November, Lakers forward LeBron James and Pistons center Isaiah Stewart were on the same court.

The Los Angeles Lakers beat the Detroit Pistons 110-106 in an NBA matchup on Sunday, thanks to a combined 82 points from their star trio.

LeBron James led the Lakers to victory with 33 points, 9 assists, and 5 rebounds, while Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis each contributed 25 and 24 points.

Jerami Grant’s 32 points, 4 assists, and 6 rebounds were not enough to turn the tide for the Pistons.

This game was also significant because it was the first time LeBron James and Isaiah Stewart had played together since their brawl at an NBA game in November.

Two players were tangled up after exchanging a few words during the previous game between two teams.

Stewart became more agitated after a free throw, despite his teammates, coaches, and officials attempting to calm him down.

James had stroked Stewart in the face, cutting open his eye, and both players were ejected as a result of the fight.

Stewart received a two-game suspension for “escalating an on-court altercation by repeatedly and aggressively pursuing James,” while James received his first career suspension for “recklessly hitting” Stewart in the face.

With 11 wins and 11 losses, the Lakers are in eighth place in the Western Conference, while the Pistons are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference with four wins and sixteen losses.

Curry and the Warriors improve to 18-2 by beating the Clippers.

On Sunday, the Golden State Warriors defeated the Los Angeles Clippers 105-90 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Warriors’ star guard Stephen Curry led the team with 33 points, six assists, and five rebounds, while teammates Otto Porter Jr. and Jordan Poole chipped in with 18 and 17 points, respectively.

Paul George led the Clippers to victory with 30 points, five assists, and five rebounds, but his efforts were in vain as his team fell short.

Warriors have now won seven consecutive games and sit atop the Western Conference table with 18 wins and two losses, while Clippers are in fifth place with 11 wins and nine losses.

