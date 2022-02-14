The last 16 of the Champions League begins on Tuesday with a match between PSG and Real Madrid.

The Champions League resumes on Tuesday with a match between PSG and Real Madrid in the last 16.

PSG defender Ramos will miss the first leg due to a calf injury, so the match will be held at Parc des Princes at 2000GMT.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

On Tuesday, the UEFA Champions League resumes with a highly anticipated last 16 match between Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Real Madrid.

PSG finished second in Group A with 11 points, behind Manchester City, while Real Madrid won Group D with 15 points after five victories in six games.

PSG will be without Sergio Ramos, 35, in the first leg against Real Madrid in Paris due to a calf injury that he previously suffered and is currently recovering from. Ramos was a long-time Real Madrid player.

“After sustaining a calf injury, Sergio Ramos will continue to train on his own.

In a week, we will provide another update,” PSG said in a statement on Monday.

Ramos, who won the 2010 FIFA World Cup with Spain, played for Real Madrid from 2005 to 21 but joined PSG last summer.

He was also a captain for Real Madrid.

At 2000GMT, the match will be held at Parc des Princes, with Italian Daniele Orsato serving as the referee.

PSG is still searching for their first Champions League title after losing 1-0 to Bayern Munich in the 2020 final in Lisbon.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid is the tournament’s most successful club, having won Europe’s top club trophy a record 13 times.

Real Madrid last won the Champions League title in Kyiv in 2018, when they defeated Liverpool 3-1.

Round of 16 matches in the Champions League:

Tuesday is a holiday.

Real Madrid (Spain) – Paris Saint-Germain (France).

Manchester City (England) vs. Sporting (Portugal)

Wed.

Liverpool (England) vs. Inter Milan (Italy).

Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Red Bull Salzburg (Austria).