The last places on earth without the corona virus

By Gurman Bhatia and Manas Sharma

(Reuters) – Despite infecting more than three million people around the world, there are still 34 countries and territories that haven’t reported a single case of the novel corona virus.

These include Comoros, Lesotho, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and tiny distant island states in the Pacific such as Nauru, Kiribati and the Solomon Islands.

(Open https://tmsnrt.rs/3cUYM31 in an external browser to view an interactive graphic of the last places on Earth that are free from the new corona virus.)

By April 20, 213 countries and territories from the 247 countries recognized by the United Nations had seen at least one case of COVID-19. Of these, 186 have also experienced local transmission – where the virus has spread within the community. There were deaths in at least 162 of them.

Just because a nation hasn’t reported an infection doesn’t necessarily mean that there have been no cases.

For example, North Korea has not reported any coronavirus cases, but it borders China, Russia, and South Korea, all of the countries that are dealing with a high number of cases, which means the virus may have made it to the secret state.

Some trends can be identified by the spread of the corona virus by region. In Asia there were approximately two broad cross-border waves of transmission, while in Europe many countries reported cases a week from the end of February.

Latin America and Africa appeared to be virus-free in January and February before the coronavirus spread rapidly across both continents.

Five countries and territories managed to get rid of the virus after reporting cases. These are Anguilla, Greenland, the Caribbean islands of St. Barts and St. Lucia, and Yemen.

No one reported deaths or reported active infections, with previous cases fully recovering.

(Edited by Robert Birsel and Karishma Singh)