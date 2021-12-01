The last time Everton beat Liverpool at Goodison Park was in 2010, when Arsenal manager Arteta scored the game-winning goal.

Everton’s last Premier League home victory over arch-rivals Liverpool was more than a DECADE ago.

Tim Cahill and Mikel Arteta scored goals in a 2-0 win in August 2010.

Cahill, 41, has been out of the game for two years, while Arteta, 39, is the manager of Arsenal, who were beaten 4-0 by Liverpool earlier this month.

Seamus Coleman, Everton’s only remaining player from their recent Goodison Park derby victory, is a remarkable find.

Coleman, 33, was part of a back-five that kept a clean sheet against a Liverpool team that included Fernando Torres, 37, who now manages Atletico Madrid’s Under-19s.

The Toffees captain is an Irishman who has only made ten appearances this season due to a hamstring injury.

Roy Hodgson, who left Crystal Palace last season, was in charge of Liverpool’s losing team at the time.

Hodgson had replaced Rafa Benitez, who had led the Reds to a comeback Champions League final victory over AC Milan just five years before.

Benitez is set to return to the Merseyside derby tonight, but this time in the blue half.

After Carlo Ancelotti re-joined Carlo Ancelotti, he unexpectedly took over as Everton manager this summer.

But, with only four wins in 13 games, Benitez is already fighting for his job.

And things could get a lot worse for him, as Liverpool enters the derby in third place in the table, two points behind leaders Chelsea.

Last season, however, Everton avoided defeat against their rivals under Italian Ancelotti, even scoring a surprise 2-0 victory at Anfield.

