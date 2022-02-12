The latest from Kamila Valieva: A doping decision for a skater is set for Monday, as the International Olympic Committee (IOC) considers excluding Russia from the Olympics.

The 15-year-old figure skater is scheduled to compete on Tuesday, but she is facing legal action following a failed drug test.

BEIJING – After a doping scandal, Kamila Valieva will find out on Monday whether she will be allowed to compete in the women’s singles Olympic figure skating event.

After a legal issue delayed the awarding of prizes, the 15-year-old Russian has yet to receive her gold medal for the team event, which ended on Monday.

The teenager’s failure to pass a drugs test for the banned substance trimetazidine in December 2021 was confirmed on Friday, a result that was revealed the day after the team event.

The Russians then filed an appeal against their country’s anti-doping agency’s provisional automatic suspension, which was upheld, but Olympic officials are now appealing the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

The hearing will begin at 8.30 p.m. Beijing time (12.30 p.m. UK time) on Sunday, with a decision expected on Monday afternoon, just 24 hours before Valieva competes in the women’s singles figure skating competition, for which she is a hot favorite.

On Saturday, Valieva practiced as planned in front of her coach, Eteri Tutberidze, who has coached the last two Olympic champions as well as her current charge, who is widely regarded as the best in the world.

Tutberidze will be closely scrutinized if Valieva is barred.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has largely declined to comment on the specifics of the case, but spokesperson Mark Adams did say on Saturday that an investigation into the case as a whole should include those who worked with Valieva, which is significant given Valieva’s age.

“In the past, entourage has been overlooked,” Adams said on Saturday.

“As always, the IOC welcomes investigations into the entourage in all cases where they are relevant.

In this case, as in all others, a firm stance [from the World Anti-Doping Agency]would be welcome.

“Everyone,” says the entourage, “from doctors and coaches to parents.”

It’s unclear whether she’ll be able to finish her Games or even return to the Olympics.

The Russian Olympic Committee is already required to compete under the name ROC rather than Russia and is not permitted to do so.

