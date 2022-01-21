The latest injury news from the Premier League, including updates on Paul Pogba, James, and Son, as well as when Salah will return from the Africa Cup of Nations in 2022.

Injury updates from the Premier League, including Paul Pogba, James, and Son, as well as when Salah will return from the African Cup of Nations in 2022.

Due to a hamstring injury, Chelsea will be without Reece James until next month, while Spurs expect Son Heung-min to be out for the same amount of time.

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has blamed “long-term injuries” for the club’s poor form, which has seen them drop out of the Premier League title race.

The Blues are not alone in their struggles as a combination of long injury lists, Covid positive players, and the Africa Cup of Nations begins to take its toll on Premier League clubs, but Tuchel’s side has been hit the hardest, going four games without a win.

Tuchel revealed ahead of Sunday’s London derby against Spurs that influential midfielder Reece James (£6.2m) is expected to return next month after suffering a hamstring injury in the 1-1 draw against Brighton in December.

Trevoh Chalobah (£4.7m) returned from injury in time to play in a 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but he was unable to play the full 90 minutes.

He’s currently recovering from a hamstring injury, but he’ll be back in the gym this week.

After testing positive for Covid last week, Andreas Christensen (£4.6m) is expected to be released from isolation, but his fitness may prevent him from playing against Spurs.

As Senegal advanced to the last-16 of the Afcon, Kepa Arrizabalaga (£4.7m) will continue to fill in for Edouard Mendy (£6.1m) in goal.

When the Afcon began, Arsenal lost four first-team players, but welcomed back Thomas Partey (£5 million) after four-time champions Ghana finished last in Group C after a humiliating defeat to tournament debutants Comoros.

Mikel Arteta will miss Sunday’s match against Burnley because Partey was sent off on his comeback against Liverpool.

Both Ivory Coast and Egypt have qualified for the next round, so Nicolas Pepe (£6.9m) and Mohamed Elneny (£4.4m) remain in Cameroon, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (£9.6m) has returned to Arsenal for medical examinations after Gabon’s medical team diagnosed him with heart lesions.

Thankfully, the 32-year-old has since confirmed on social media that his heart is “absolutely fine” and that he is “completely healthy.”

Before the end of the transfer window, the former Arsenal captain has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia.

Liverpool’s midfield options have dwindled on numerous occasions.

UK news summary from Infosurhoy

Premier League injury news: Latest updates on Pogba, James and Son, and when Salah will return from Afcon 2022