The latest Premier League match between Leeds United and Aston Villa has been called off due to a large covid outbreak in Marcelo Bielsa’s squad.

The match between Leeds United and Aston Villa has been postponed due to coronavirus.

The match was scheduled for Tuesday, December 28th, but it has now been canceled.

A large number of Marcelo Bielsa’s players who tested positive prior to today’s cancelled match with Liverpool will not be released from isolation in time to play.

“We can confirm that our Premier League match against Aston Villa on December 28, 2021 has been postponed,” Leeds said.

“Although there have been no new COVID cases in the playing squad, the majority of those who tested positive before the Liverpool game are still in isolation.”

“As a result, we don’t have enough first-team players to meet the Premier League’s requirements for the match.”

“Aston Villa can confirm our Premier League fixture with Leeds United on Tuesday, December 28 has been postponed due to COVID-19 cases in the Leeds squad,” Villa said in a statement.

“On behalf of everyone at Aston Villa, we wish everyone at Leeds United all the best and hope for a speedy recovery.”

