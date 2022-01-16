The latest transfer news includes Chelsea’s interest in Perisic and Frenkie de Jong, as well as Everton manager Rafael Benitez’s possible dismissal.

The latest transfer news includes Chelsea’s interest in Perisic and Frenkie de Jong, as well as Everton manager Rafael Benitez’s impending dismissal.

Chelsea are interested in Perisic and Frenkie de Jong, and Everton manager Rafa Benitez is on the verge of losing his job, according to the latest transfer news.

THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET HAS OPENED, and deals are being made across Europe!

Chelsea is looking to make a big statement after reportedly making a £33.3 million bid for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong.

According to reports in Catalonia, the Catalans are holding out for £50 million, but if youngster Nico Gonzalez and Gavi continue to impress, their asking price could drop to £41.75 million.

And the Holland ace is poised to listen in on what could be a turning point in contract talks.

The Blues are also said to be interested in Inter’s Ivan Perisic.

This summer, Real Madrid hopes to sign both Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe.

We also have the latest, with Everton manager Rafa Benitez facing the sack following yet another defeat, this time to lowly Norwich.

The January 1 transfer window will close at 11 p.m. on January 31.

The Premier League’s winter break falls during the final week of the window, so clubs will be able to sign and sell players during that time.

The most up-to-date transfer news, gossip, and updates can be found here…

Juventus wants Partey to take Arthur’s place.

Juve has asked for Thomas Partey in exchange for Arthur, according to reports.

Arsenal, on the other hand, is said to be adamant about not selling their Ghanaian superstar.

The two clubs are still in talks about Arthur’s possible transfer, according to Sky Sports Italy.

Former Barcelona midfielder Mikel Arteta is a big fan of the Gunners, who are in desperate need of a midfield reinforcement.

Juventus is happy for the Brazilian to leave, according to SunSport, but they want to sign a replacement first, as Aaron Ramsey is also expected to leave.

That’s why they wanted Partey to be a part of the deal.

‘Having Vlahovic on board would be huge.’

According to Paddy Kenny, who believes Vlahovic will take Arsenal to the ‘next level,’ Vlahovic is an excellent signing for Arsenal.

“He’s only 21, and he has one in two, wow,” Kenny said.

“That would be a powerful statement.”

It would be a huge step forward for them.

“Arsenal have made significant progress this season, and bringing in a striker like that could help them progress even further.”

“They’ve appeared toothless in front of goal at times,” says the coach.

“They don’t have that top-tier striker,” says the coach.

