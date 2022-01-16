‘The lights are on, but nobody’s home,’ says Roy Keane of Marcus Rashford, who is ‘lost’ at Manchester United after a poor run of form.

Marcus Rashford appears ‘lost’ on a football pitch, according to Manchester United legend Roy Keane.

Rashford, 24, was injured and missed the team’s dramatic draw with Aston Villa on Saturday.

However, Keane’s recent performances remained a talking point when he appeared as a pundit on Sky Sports for the Villa Park match.

And the outspoken Red Devils legend didn’t hold back when he said for the England attacker, “the lights are on but nobody’s home.”

“What happened to Rashford? Man United must find out, that’s part of the responsibility when you’re working with good, young players,” Keane said.

“He’s accomplished incredible things in the last few years, both on and off the field, but clearly something is wrong.”

"I looked at him Monday night; the lights were turned on, but no one was home."

The youngster appears to be lost.

“It’s sometimes confidence with young players.”

It could be anything that happens on the football field, or it could be something that happens off the field.”

The tough Irish midfielder questioned the Old Trafford club’s culture and mentality.

“There’s something missing at Manchester United,” Keane said, “too many loose ends.”

“Are these young players – Sancho, Rashford, and Greenwood – still admiring the senior players?”

The youngster appears to be bewildered.

The youngster appears to be bewildered.

“You hope that the senior players are leading by example.”

Maybe not all of them are, and some of these young players aren’t as quick to do something extra afterwards, and these are the fine details you need to work on.

“If the culture at Manchester United isn’t right, you’ll notice it in terms of the pace of training, the tempo, people’s attitudes, and the way they speak to the staff.”

The Red Devils are currently in seventh place in the Premier League, five points outside of a Champions League berth.

On Saturday evening, United’s culture was thrust back into the spotlight when manager Ralf Rangnick shockingly revealed that Anthony Martial had refused to play in the match against Villa.

