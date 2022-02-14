The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals to win Super Bowl LVI.

The Los Angeles Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Super Bowl LVI.

The Rams win their first Super Bowl since 1999, and Sean McVay becomes the youngest head coach to win the Lombardi Trophy.

The Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday night, defeating the Cincinnati Bengals for the NFL championship.

The Bengals, who finished the AFC Conference with 10 wins and seven losses, faced the Los Angeles Rams, who finished the NFC Conference with a 12-5 record this season at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, which is also the Rams’ home field.

Fans in attendance received a KN95 mask as part of the over 70,000-strong audience.

Fans who attended the game had to show proof of vaccination, a negative PCR test within 48 hours, or a negative antigen test within 24 hours.

The Rams finished the first quarter with a 7-3 lead after a strong start to the game.

Early in the second quarter, they pushed their advantage to 13-3.

With less than six minutes left in the second quarter, the Bengals responded with a trick play that brought the score to 13-10.

On the next play, the Rams attempted a 3rd down conversion but threw an interception.

The Bengals were down 3 points at the halftime break.

The Bengals got off to a quick start in the second half, scoring a 75-yard touchdown on their first play with only 12 seconds remaining in the third quarter to take a 17-13 lead.

With quarterback Matthew Stafford’s second interception of the game, the Rams gave up the ball.

With a field goal, the Bengals extended their lead to 20-13, but the Rams answered with a field goal, making the score 20-16.

From then until the fourth quarter, it was all about the defensive teams, with multiple sacks on both quarterbacks.

The Rams converted a 4th down conversion in the fourth quarter, with wide receiver Cooper Kupp carrying the ball as a tailback and cutting through the opposition defense.

Following up on his strong performance, he made two consecutive plays to get the Rams into the red zone.

Kupp caught a touchdown with 1:38 left in the game, but it was overturned due to penalty offsetting.

Later, Kupp, on the other hand, caught a pass.

