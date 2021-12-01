The LSU athletic director has high expectations for Brian Kelly, the team’s head coach.

LSU’s athletic director has high expectations for head coach Brian Kelly.

Brian Kelly was introduced as the new football coach of the LSU Tigers on Wednesday.

LSU athletic director Scott Woodward shared his expectations for Kelly during the introductory press conference.

No one can deny that Kelly has won a lot of football games over the last two decades.

The veteran coach, on the other hand, is still looking for his first national championship.

Woodward expects his résumé to change very soon now that Kelly is in charge of LSU’s football program.

Kelly’s outlook at LSU, according to Woodward, is “not here to taste success, but to sustain it…he’s not here to win, but to win championships.”

