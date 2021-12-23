The Magic beat the Hawks 104-98, thanks to rookie forward Wagner.

Wagner, a rookie forward, leads the Magic to a 104-98 win over the Hawks.

In Atlanta, a 20-year-old Orlando Magic player scores 25 points.

The Orlando Magic defeated the Atlanta Hawks 104-98 on Wednesday night, with rookie forward Franz Wagner scoring 25 points for the winning team.

Wagner, 20, began his career in his home country of Germany, and he was chosen by the Magic with no.

The No. 8 pick in the NBA Draft in 2021.

The Magic led the game 63-43 after point guard Hassani Gravett hit a three-point jump shot with 6:28 left in the third quarter at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

This was by far the game’s largest lead.

By the end of the third quarter, the Hawks’ John Collins had scored from the free throw line, giving Orlando a 70-61 lead.

The lead was cut to single digits for the home team.

In the fourth quarter, the Magic were unstoppable.

With 1:46 left in the game, Chuma Okeke hit a three-pointer to put the Magic up 99-88.

After Lance Stephenson’s free throw, the margin was down to single digits again, 99-91.

In the fourth quarter, however, there were only 30.4 seconds left.

The Magic won 104-98 on the road.

Cam Reddish, a small forward for the Hawks, led all scorers with 34 points.

The Orlando Magic are in 14th place in the Eastern Conference standings after winning their seventh game of the 2021-22 season.

The Magic had previously suffered 25 defeats.

With a 14-16 win-loss record, the Hawks rank 11th in the East.

– The Celtics end the Cavs’ six-game winning streak.

The Boston Celtics defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers 111-101 at TD Garden, ending Cleveland’s six-game winning streak in the league.

The key player for the Celtics was guard Jaylen Brown, who scored 34 points.

Darius Garland scored 28 points for the Cavaliers against the Celtics.

Meanwhile, Boston guard-forward Joe Johnson, who is 40 years old, played in this game and scored two points in two minutes.

On Wednesday, he was signed to a 10-day contract by the Celtics of the Eastern Conference.

Johnson, a seven-time All-Star, returned to the NBA after spending the previous season with the Houston Rockets.

This season, the Celtics, who are currently in eighth place, have won 16 games and lost 16.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers, who are currently in fourth place in the.

