The man behind Glasgow’s Kelvingrove Park and the SEC and Hydro foundations.

James Scott, a 19th-century Glasgow businessman, helped shape the city as we know it today through his entrepreneurial and philanthropic efforts.

Kelvingrove Park, as well as the SEC and Hydro, would not exist without him.

James Scott is one of the few people who has had a greater impact on Glasgow over the last 200 years.

Scott, a successful calico printer and oil pioneer, was responsible for the creation of Kelvingrove Park and Queen’s Dock on the Clyde, as well as the formation of key streets in the city center.

Modern Glasgow can now enjoy the priceless green oasis of Kelvingrove, as well as top attractions such as the Scottish Event Campus (SEC) and OVO Hydro, thanks to the vast spaces Scott made available.

Starting Points

Scott, who was born in Glasgow in 1810, had the “Midas touch” when it came to moving the city forward socially and economically.

Scott was a partner at James Black and Co, a calico printer that was ahead of any other firm in Scotland in terms of being able to print multiple colors at the same time when he was 16 years old.

Scott, a deeply religious man, founded the Glasgow Church Building Society in 1833, which would help fund the construction of 20 new churches throughout the city, as well as contribute to the installation of new stained glass windows at Glasgow Cathedral.

As the 1840s progressed, Scott’s reputation as a visionary grew.

He was a strong advocate for expanding the railway network to link Glasgow to outlying towns and districts in order to spur economic growth.

Glasgow’s growth is being aided.

Scott began purchasing large swaths of land suitable for development, including what would become Bothwell Street, Stobcross, and land at Shieldhall next to Govan on the south side of the Clyde.

Scott was a member of Glasgow’s town council from 1846, and he played a key role in many key decisions made at a time when the city was rapidly expanding beyond its pre-Victorian borders.

He and others oversaw the establishment of numerous public parks and museums, as well as the water supply from Loch Katrine.

