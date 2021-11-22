‘The manager has paid the price,’ Maguire admits, admitting that United’s flops let Solskjaer down during the ‘toughest period of their careers.’

‘The manager has paid the price,’ Maguire admits, admitting that Manchester United’s flops let Solskjaer down during the ‘toughest time of their careers.’

Manchester United’s shell-shocked players, according to Harry Maguire, are in the midst of their most serious crisis.

The Red Devils have begun their search for a new manager after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was fired due to a seven-game winless streak in the Premier League.

The shortlist includes Brendan Rodgers and Mauricio Pochettino, with caretaker Michael Carrick in charge of tonight’s crucial Champions League trip to Villarreal.

“If you speak to the players, they’d probably say this is the toughest time of their career at club level,” Maguire said.

“Everything on and off the field must be taken seriously by the players.”

Individually or collectively, we have fallen short.

“The manager and the players were all in it together, and the manager has paid the price.”

“It’s been a difficult time for us as players because of our admiration for the boss and what he’s done for us.”

“We’ve been on this journey together, and losing a job is never pleasant.”

WILLIAM HILL’S BETTING SPECIAL: GET £50 IN FREE BETS

When Solskjaer said his farewells on Sunday, Maguire said it was emotional.

“He came and spoke to us, and with the emotion in the room, it was difficult to be in,” he continued.

“Everyone has a great deal of respect for Ole; he is and always will be a legend at this club.”

“He told us we needed to get back on track, get focused, and go into the Villarreal game with a positive mindset,” said the coach.

“He stated that he would back us in every game, which demonstrates the man’s values.”

Maguire believes now is the time to get back on track, knowing that another loss in Spain could jeopardize their chances of progressing to the Champions League knockout stages.

“Now we must look forward and get this club back to where it was in the previous two years,” he said.

“We need to move this club forward and find something from within ourselves to go out and put on a show for this club.”

Ed Woodward, the executive vice-chairman of Manchester United, is considering postponing his departure to lead the managerial search.

Ralf Rangnick, who is currently with Lokomotiv Moscow, is rumored to be interested in a move to Old Trafford.

For the most up-to-date rumours, gossip, and completed deals, visit our Football news live blog.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js”]