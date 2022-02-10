The Manchester United Wags dazzle on the red carpet, as Maguire, Jones, and Rashford’s other halves join Coleen at the Wayne Rooney premiere.

Maguire, Jones, and Rashford’s other halves join Coleen on the red carpet for Wayne Rooney’s premiere.

For the premiere of Wayne Rooney’s new documentary, past and present Manchester United players were joined by their partners.

As he prepared to publicize the tell-all Amazon Prime Video show for the first time, the former Red Devils superstar arrived with wife Coleen.

On the red carpet, a number of familiar faces from Old Trafford were snapped with their other halves.

Harry Maguire, the Manchester United captain, attended the premiere with his fiancee Fern Hawkins.

Marcus Rashford, another England international, was also in attendance, arriving with his girlfriend Lucia Loi.

Michael Carrick, the former Manchester United interim manager, attended with his wife Lisa Roughead to show his support for ex-teammate Wayne Rooney.

Phil Jones, a current Red Devils defender, was also in attendance with his wife Kaya Hall.

Jonny Evans, an ex-United centre-back, and his wife Helen McConnell backed up a slew of familiar faces at the event.

Curtis Davies of Derby County, Phil Bardsley of Burnley, and Jonny Evans’ brother Corry Evans, who plays for Sunderland, were among the other footballers in attendance at the premiere.

The new Wayne Rooney documentary is an open and honest look at his life on and off the field.

In interviews this week, he has already revealed a number of heartfelt stories.

None more so than his long battle with fame, which led to his reliance on alcohol as a crutch.

“I’d go home and drink for two days straight,” he said on Good Morning Britain.

“I’d wake up with my eyes closed, chewing gum in my mouth, mouthwash in my mouth, and try to dust myself off.”

When cheating rumors surfaced, Rooney expressed concern that his wife Coleen would leave him.

“Obviously, Coleen has been a huge supporter of mine over the years, and there are times when you wonder if you deserve that support,” he continued.

“The difficult part is that everyone else is judging – not me, of course, which adds a lot of pressure, but Coleen for her decisions – will she stay with me or will she leave me?”

“I understand how difficult that was for her, and I apologize for putting her in those situations.”

On February 11, the documentary will be available on Prime Video.

