The match between Belenenses and Benfica was called off with a score of 7-0 in Portugal.

The match between Belenenses and Benfica in Portugal was called off at 7-0.

The virus-plagued Belenenses field nine players, but the match is called off when injuries force the club to play with only six players on the field.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

Belenenses were down to six men against visiting Benfica in a Portuguese football league match that ended 7-0 on Saturday.

Belenenses, which has been hit by the Coronavirus, had to name nine players for the match.

In the first 45 minutes, Benfica, who had 11 men on the pitch, went up 7-0 against a Belenenses team that was short-handed.

Belenenses were reduced to six men in the second half after several players were injured.

The match was called off due to an injury to Belenenses goalkeeper Joao Monteiro in the first minutes of the second half.

Monteiro usually plays goalkeeper, but he started the game as a midfielder.

Belenenses had six players available following his injury.

As a result, the game was called off by the referee.

According to the rules of football, a team must have a minimum of seven players to play.

*Can Erozden in Ankara contributed to this article.