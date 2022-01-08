The match between Leicester and Watford has been halted for five minutes due to a floodlight failure, with fans lighting up King Power with their phones.

The match between Leicester and Watford has been halted for five minutes due to a power outage at King Power Stadium, which has caused fans to light up the stadium with their cellphones.

The FA Cup tie between Leicester and Watford was delayed for five minutes due to a FLOODLIGHT failure.

The incident occurred at the King Power Stadium at the hour mark of Saturday’s third-round match.

The lights simply went out on both sides as the players went about their business.

It prompted fans to use their cellphones to light up the arena.

“We’re Leicester City, we’ll play in the dark,” witty Foxes fans sang.

While a maintenance team worked to resolve the issue, Leicester and Watford players warmed up by running and kicking the ball around.

The floodlights were turned back on after only five minutes, to roaring applause.

The game was able to continue, with holders Leicester securing a place in the FA Cup fourth round.

With a well-aimed penalty after only seven minutes, Youri Tielemans put the hosts ahead.

In the 25th minute, James Maddison scored to put Leicester up 2-0.

Watford appeared to be on the verge of mounting a comeback when Joao Pedro pulled one back just moments later.

However, Harvey Barnes’ goal in the 54th minute put Leicester in complete command.

Marc Albrighton made it 4-1 to last year’s champions five minutes from time to seal the victory.

Brendan Rodgers also gave 16-year-old Will Alves his senior debut, making him the club’s youngest player since Joe Mattock in 2007.

